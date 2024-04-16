U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel begin flooding operations of Dry Dock #6 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, in preparation for USS John Finn’s (DDG 113) Selected Restricted Availability (SRA). For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photos By Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8344410
|VIRIN:
|240407-N-JG616-4457
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|U.S. NAVAL BASE YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flooding of Dry Dock #6 [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT