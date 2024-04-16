Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flooding of Dry Dock #6 [Image 9 of 10]

    Flooding of Dry Dock #6

    U.S. NAVAL BASE YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel begin flooding operations of Dry Dock #6 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, in preparation for USS John Finn’s (DDG 113) Selected Restricted Availability (SRA). For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photos By Randall Baucom)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8344410
    VIRIN: 240407-N-JG616-4457
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVAL BASE YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
