U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel begin flooding operations of Dry Dock #6 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, in preparation for USS John Finn’s (DDG 113) Selected Restricted Availability (SRA). For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photos By Randall Baucom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8344404 VIRIN: 240407-N-JG616-9183 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 2.29 MB Location: U.S. NAVAL BASE YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flooding of Dry Dock #6 [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.