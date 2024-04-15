Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locked In

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, undergo Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 16, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn the fundamentals of marksmanship and practice dry fire in preparation for live fire with the M16A4 Service Rifle.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    Recruit Training, Grass Week, Marine Corps, Marksmanship, MCRDPI, PMI

