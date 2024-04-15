Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, undergo Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 16, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn the fundamentals of marksmanship and practice dry fire in preparation for live fire with the M16A4 Service Rifle.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8343952
|VIRIN:
|240416-M-CV013-4165
|Resolution:
|4090x2727
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locked In [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
