Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, undergo Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 16, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn the fundamentals of marksmanship and practice dry fire in preparation for live fire with the M16A4 Service Rifle.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8343952 VIRIN: 240416-M-CV013-4165 Resolution: 4090x2727 Size: 1.38 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Locked In [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.