Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex [Image 13 of 15]

    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex

    WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), Bravo Company, conduct decontamination on a simulated casualty during a company exercise at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland, on March 27, 2024. The exercise focused on consequence management operations, command and control, deployability, mobility, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) response for a mass casualty event involving Very Important Personnel (VIPs). (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8343733
    VIRIN: 240327-M-JC426-1603
    Resolution: 6377x3986
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: WALDORF, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex
    CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decon
    Rescue
    USMC
    Marines
    CBIRF
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT