U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), Bravo Company, shore up a building wall during a company exercise at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland, on March 27, 2024. The exercise focused on consequence management operations, command and control, deployability, mobility, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) response for a mass casualty event involving Very Important Personnel (VIPs). (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 14:59 Photo ID: 8343734 VIRIN: 240327-M-JC426-1640 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.6 MB Location: WALDORF, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF: Bravo Company Certex [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.