Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, signs a joint proclamation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. This proclamation for the month of April recognizes the Month of the Military Child, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 09:42
    Photo ID: 8342853
    VIRIN: 240412-F-BE826-1023
    Resolution: 5715x3802
    Size: 12.44 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation
    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation
    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation
    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Community
    Tyndall
    FSS
    Joint Proclamation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT