Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation

U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, 325th FW command chief, center, sign a joint proclamation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. Various groups around the installation prepared the proclamation with intentions of honoring the month of April as the Month of the Military Child, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

