Salvors continue to remove containers from M/V Dali in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse [Image 2 of 2]
Salvors, working with the Key Bridge Unified Command 2024, continue to remove containers from the M/V Dali in wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on the Patapsco River, April 15, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8342844
|VIRIN:
|240416-G-D0105-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|656.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
