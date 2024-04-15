Salvors continue to remove containers from M/V Dali in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Salvors, working with the Key Bridge Unified Command 2024, continue to remove containers from the M/V Dali in wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on the Patapsco River, April 15, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

