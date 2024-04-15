Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salvors continue to remove containers from M/V Dali in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse [Image 1 of 2]

    Salvors continue to remove containers from M/V Dali in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Salvors, working with the Key Bridge Unified Command 2024, continue to remove containers from the M/V Dali in wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on the Patapsco River, April 15, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.
    (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 09:33
    key bridge response 2024

