Exercise Shield 2024

Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for one picture during the exercise Shield 24, April 12, 2024 in Kamenjak near Medulin , Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, ready to deploy swiftly across the region. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

