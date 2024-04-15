Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 23 of 26]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for one picture during the exercise Shield 24, April 12, 2024 in Kamenjak near Medulin , Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, ready to deploy swiftly across the region. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 09:21
    Photo ID: 8342826
    VIRIN: 240412-A-JM436-1459
    Resolution: 8256x3543
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: PULA, HR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC
    SETAF-AF

