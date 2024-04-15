Spc. Kyle Cook, the winner of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command's Soldier of the Year Competition, sits amongst fellow competitors at the French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8342326
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-PR564-9146
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|576.48 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
