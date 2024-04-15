Spc. Kyle Cook, the winner of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command's Soldier of the Year Competition, sits amongst fellow competitors at the French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 00:13 Photo ID: 8342326 VIRIN: 240415-A-PR564-9146 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 576.48 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.