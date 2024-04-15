Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Spc. Kyle Cook, the winner of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command's Soldier of the Year Competition, sits amongst fellow competitors at the French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 00:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    This work, 259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition
    259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition

