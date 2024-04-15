259th E-MIB Soldier Wins SOY Competition

The Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) announces Spc. Kyle Cook from the 321st MI BN as the winner of the MIRC Soldier of the Year Competition at the French Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Cook competed against four other Soldiers in the junior Soldier category.

