    Team Charleston C-17s conduct local training [Image 9 of 9]

    Team Charleston C-17s conduct local training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Pilots assigned to the 14th and 15th Airlift Squadrons, conduct aerial refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft over South Carolina, Feb. 20, 2024. Aerial refueling amplifies aircrews’ ability to swiftly extend the United States’ global presence and enhance global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8342021
    VIRIN: 240220-F-CG010-1055
    Resolution: 3600x2405
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

