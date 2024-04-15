Pilots assigned to the 14th and 15th Airlift Squadrons, conduct aerial refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft over South Carolina, Feb. 20, 2024. Aerial refueling amplifies aircrews’ ability to swiftly extend the United States’ global presence and enhance global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8342020
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-CG010-1049
|Resolution:
|3600x2404
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Charleston C-17s conduct local training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT