Command Sgt. Maj. James Musnicki, the William Beaumont Army Medical Center command sergeant major, speaks as part of a military spouses’ panel at the 2024 Spring Religious Leader Symposium at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8341910
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-KV967-1005
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|872.16 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss Chaplains hold first Religious Leader Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bliss Chaplains hold first Religious Leader Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT