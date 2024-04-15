Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Chaplains hold first Religious Leader Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    Bliss Chaplains hold first Religious Leader Symposium

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Sharita Knobloch, a military spouse, speaks as part of a military spouses’ panel at the 2024 Spring Religious Leader Symposium at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 11, 2024. “Be aggressive and intentional when you're building community,” she said.

