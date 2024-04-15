Bliss Chaplains hold first Religious Leader Symposium

Dr. Sharita Knobloch, a military spouse, speaks as part of a military spouses’ panel at the 2024 Spring Religious Leader Symposium at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 11, 2024. “Be aggressive and intentional when you're building community,” she said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 17:40 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US