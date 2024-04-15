Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general visits TSC [Image 1 of 2]

    11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general visits TSC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, speaks with leaders from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 15, 2024. The purpose of McBride’s visit was to learn more about the newest Department of Defense Regional Center and to explore ways the 11th Airborne Division can partner together with the TSC to increase Arctic education for Soldiers who have never served in Alaska or the Arctic region. (DoD photo by Amber Kurka)

