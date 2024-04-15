Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, with leaders from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 15, 2024. McBride had the opportunity to speak with TSC leaders and to learn more about the mission of the newest Department of Defense Regional Center. Throughout the conversation they explored ways the 11th Airborne Division can partner with the TSC to increase Arctic education for Soldiers who have never served in Alaska or the Arctic region. (DoD photo by Amber Kurka)

