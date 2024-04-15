916th Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Colonel Diane E. Patton walks with her family after assuming command of the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 13, 2024. The assumption of command ceremony marks the change of leadership within a unit when the previous commander is not present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Abby Dolak)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US