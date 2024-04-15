Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    916th Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    916th Assumption of Command Ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Abby Dolak 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Diane E. Patton walks with her family after assuming command of the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 13, 2024. The assumption of command ceremony marks the change of leadership within a unit when the previous commander is not present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Abby Dolak)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:00
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
    Seymour Johnson
    916th ARW
    SJAFB
    KC-46
    Tanker Wing

