U.S. Air Force Colonel Diane E. Patton renders salute to Major General Derin S. Durham as she assumes command of the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 13, 2024. The assumption of command ceremony marks the change of leadership within a unit when the previous commander is not present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Abby Dolak)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8340936
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-VV940-3241
|Resolution:
|3351x2234
|Size:
|463.33 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 916th Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Abby Dolak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
