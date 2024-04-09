ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command

SUITLAND, Md. (Apr 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, delivers remarks during the Naval Information Force Reserve Readiness Center Minneapolis change of command ceremony at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on April 11, 2024. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

