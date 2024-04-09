Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (Apr 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, delivers remarks during the Naval Information Force Reserve Readiness Center Minneapolis change of command ceremony at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on April 11, 2024. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 12:26
    Photo ID: 8340747
    VIRIN: 240411-N-AY968-1687
    Resolution: 6516x4654
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SUITLAND, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command
    ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserves
    Naval Intelligence
    ONI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT