ONI Hosts Navy Reserves Change of Command

SUITLAND, Md. (Apr 11, 2024) Navy Reserve Capt. Jill Rough (left) salutes Navy Reserve Capt. Katherine Mueller, commanding officer of the Naval Information Force Reserve Readiness Center Minneapolis during the NIFR REDCENMIN change of command ceremony at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on April 11, 2024. Rough relieved Mueller as the commanding officer of NIFR REDCENMIN. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity

