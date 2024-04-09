NSWCPD EEO Team Honored with the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Diversity, and Inclusion Office team members Patrick Kopriva, Edwin Rosa, Robert Turner, and Noah Zorzi receive the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award during the 18th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference and Awards Ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 4 – 5, 2024. (US. Navy Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad M. Butler/Released)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Photo ID: 8340596 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US