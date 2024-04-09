The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Diversity, and Inclusion Office team members Patrick Kopriva, Edwin Rosa, Robert Turner, and Noah Zorzi receive the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award during the 18th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference and Awards Ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 4 – 5, 2024. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Carmen Vitanza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8340595
|VIRIN:
|240415-O-FS986-9847
|Resolution:
|1467x825
|Size:
|818.74 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NSWCPD EEO Team Honored with the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award [Image 2 of 2], by Carmen Vitanza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD EEO Team Honored with the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT