    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Carmen Vitanza 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Diversity, and Inclusion Office team members Patrick Kopriva, Edwin Rosa, Robert Turner, and Noah Zorzi receive the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award during the 18th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference and Awards Ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 4 – 5, 2024. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Carmen Vitanza/Released)

    This work, NSWCPD EEO Team Honored with the Disability Matters Workplace North America Award [Image 2 of 2], by Carmen Vitanza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

