The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Warfare Center celebrates its 40th anniversary on Oct. 5, 2023 at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany. UAWC personnel gave a tour and demonstrations of different operations. Speakers included Col. Dean Berck, UAWC commander, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, and Warrior Preparation Center founding members, 1983, U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) James “Snake” Clark and Chief Master Sgt. (ret.) Ronald Burris.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8340169 VIRIN: 231005-F-F3250-1674 Resolution: 5255x3496 Size: 5.91 MB Location: EINSIEDLERHOF AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfare Center Celebrates 40 Years [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.