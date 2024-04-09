Warfare Center Celebrates 40 Years

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Warfare Center celebrates its 40th anniversary on Oct. 5, 2023 at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany. UAWC personnel gave a tour and demonstrations of different operations. Speakers included Col. Dean Berck, UAWC commander, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, and Warrior Preparation Center founding members, 1983, U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) James “Snake” Clark and Chief Master Sgt. (ret.) Ronald Burris.
