2d TSB Spotlight: Karina Thompson

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on Mrs. Karina Thompson, Administrative Support Specialist, Commander's Support Staff, 2d Theater Signal Brigade.



The ‘heart’ of the brigade’s Commander’s Support Staff. Mrs. Thompson assists in developing professional products and processes to execute the commander’s intent to achieve effective and consistent engagements with staff and stakeholders.



Over the past month, Mrs. Thompson successfully coordinated travel arrangements for multiple high-level TDYs arrangements, prepared numerous travel voucher requests and arranged multiple in-person and virtual meetings.



She also coordinated with various outreach event planners and organizers to ensure the brigade command team’s accommodation and transportation needs were met. She worked with the brigade’s S-2 team to ensure vital personal security and operation security concerns where addressed.



Furthermore, Mrs. Thompson worked with brigade’s public affairs officer to arrange various support requests for promotions, award ceremonies and leadership professional development events. She provided vital schedule updates, and included necessary information to ensure proper documentation and archival requirements.



She also oversees and manages the brigade's command team's calendar, and was vital in eliminating multiple event and training calendars that created havoc and miscommunication. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

