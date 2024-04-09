Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, signifying the relinquishment of the unit during a change of command ceremony on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8339927
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-SR689-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing The Torch: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
