Col. Anthony Mortrud, the incoming commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, makes his first remarks to his unit during a change of command ceremony on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8339926
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-SR689-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
This work, Opening Remarks: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
