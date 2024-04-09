Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors work to move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore.
Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 18:35
Photo ID:
|8339816
VIRIN:
|240414-O-ZT698-3057
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|17.57 MB
Location:
|U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|1
This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
