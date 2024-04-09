Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors work to move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore.

Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8339816 VIRIN: 240414-O-ZT698-3057 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.57 MB Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.