Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors use the crane barge Chesapeake 1000, to move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chesapeake 1000 is the largest floating crane on the Eastern Seaboard, and removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore.

Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

