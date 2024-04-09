Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Image 8 of 8]

    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors use the crane barge Chesapeake 1000, to move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chesapeake 1000 is the largest floating crane on the Eastern Seaboard, and removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore.
    Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8339819
    VIRIN: 240414-O-ZT698-8302
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.79 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
    Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT