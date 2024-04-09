Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watch your mouth [Image 1 of 2]

    Watch your mouth

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha Slikkers, a 127th Medical Group dentist, Michigan Air National Guard examines the mouth of Airman Nathan Vagi, with the 107th Fighter Squadron, on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, April 13, 2024. Airmen have their dental hygiene checked regularly to support readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 16:55
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
    Watch your mouth
    Air National Guard
    Health
    Selfridge Air National Guard base
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

