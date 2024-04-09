U.S. Army Spc. Jakob Counter-Jones, a CBRN specialist with the 436th Chemical Company, uses a sponge to reduce his body temperature while wearing mission oriented protective posture gear during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The members were wearing MOPP gear to simulate a medical emergency response while under a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis