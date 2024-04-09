U.S. Army Spc. Jakob Counter-Jones, a CBRN specialist with the 436th Chemical Company, uses a sponge to reduce his body temperature while wearing mission oriented protective posture gear during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The members were wearing MOPP gear to simulate a medical emergency response while under a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8339638
|VIRIN:
|240413-Z-DL828-2255
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
