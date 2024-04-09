Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 16 of 18]

    149th Medical Group Training Exercise

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez, a public affairs specialist with the 149th Fighter Wing, photographs training events through a window during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training is meant to simulate real-world rescue operations to prepare the members for actual deployments and response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8339636
    VIRIN: 240413-Z-DL828-1890
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TEXAS
    MED
    JBSA
    149FW
    TMD

