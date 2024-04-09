Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing

Col. Stephen Lanier assumed command of the 315th Airlift Wing during a ceremony April 14, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander of the Fourth Air Force, presided over the assumption with words of encouragement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

