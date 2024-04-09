Col. Stephen Lanier assumed command of the 315th Airlift Wing during a ceremony April 14, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander of the Fourth Air Force, presided over the assumption with words of encouragement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8339618
|VIRIN:
|240414-F-UL476-6835
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
