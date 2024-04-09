Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Col. Stephen Lanier assumed command of the 315th Airlift Wing during a ceremony April 14, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander of the Fourth Air Force, presided over the assumption with words of encouragement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8339618
    VIRIN: 240414-F-UL476-6835
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

