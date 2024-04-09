Lanier Assumes Command of 315th Airlift Wing

Col. Stephen Lanier (right) is presented 315th Airlift Wing guidon by Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander of the Fourth Air Force, during an assumption of command ceremony April 14, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)
|04.13.2024
|04.14.2024 16:05
|8339617
|240414-F-UL476-1054
|5144x3434
|5.64 MB
|US
|1
|0
