    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Capt. Lee [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joey Lee, a Public Health Officer with the 113th Medical Group, smiles in front of the Public Health section at Malcolm Grow Clinic on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 14, 2024. Lee is of Filipino and Chinese descent, and his father retired from the Air Force as a colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    113th Wing
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    AAPI
    Capital Guardians
    113th Medical Group

