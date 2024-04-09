Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Capt. Lee

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joey Lee, a Public Health Officer with the 113th Medical Group, smiles in front of the Public Health section at Malcolm Grow Clinic on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 14, 2024. Lee is of Filipino and Chinese descent, and his father retired from the Air Force as a colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

Date Taken: 04.14.2024