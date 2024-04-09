Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Staff Sgt. Yao [Image 2 of 2]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Staff Sgt. Yao

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yao Yao, a Financial Management Technician with the 113th Comptroller Flight, smiles at his desk at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 13, 2024. Yao is a first generation Asian American who immigrated to the United States from China in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

