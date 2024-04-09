Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Bridge Training [Image 2 of 2]

    USS New York Bridge Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2024) Seaman Aleeke Johnson and Seaman Ijiah Corbett, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), participate in helmsman training on the ship’s bridge, April 11, 2024. Helmsmen are responsible for steering and adjusting the ship’s course and speed. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure her allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

