USS New York Bridge Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2024) Seaman Aleeke Johnson and Seaman Ijiah Corbett, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), participate in helmsman training on the ship’s bridge, April 11, 2024. Helmsmen are responsible for steering and adjusting the ship’s course and speed. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure her allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

