Quartermaster Stands The Watch

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Samantha Jolley, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), writes in a logbook on the ship’s bridge, April 11, 2024. Quartermasters maintain ship’s movement and bearing, flags, signals and assist in the safe navigation of the ship. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure her allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

