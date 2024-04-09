Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2024 Lacerda Cup Competition Championship Rounds, April 13, 2024, at the Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Ga. The U.S. Army Combatives Tournament was named for Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda of the 75th Ranger Regiment, a former champion, who was influential in the development of the Army combatives program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacklyn Oxendine)

