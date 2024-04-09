Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Lacerda Cup [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Lacerda Cup

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacklyn Oxendine 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2024 Lacerda Cup Competition Championship Rounds, April 13, 2024, at the Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Ga. The U.S. Army Combatives Tournament was named for Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda of the 75th Ranger Regiment, a former champion, who was influential in the development of the Army combatives program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacklyn Oxendine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 13:03
    VIRIN: 240413-A-MX629-8002
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    TAGS

    InfantryWeek
    LacerdaCup24
    LacerdaCup2024

