Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2024 Lacerda Cup Competition Championship Rounds April 13, 2024, at the Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Ga. During the Lacerda Cup, spectators watch as Soldiers from different weight classes perform multiple close quarters combative techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacklyn Oxendine)
