Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the USS New York (LPD 21) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2024. The USS New York, with embarked 24th MEU, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval training as the WSP ARG-24th MEU team under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). CSG 4 and EOTG work together to deliver with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN