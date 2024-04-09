Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York [Image 11 of 12]

    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the USS New York (LPD 21) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2024. The USS New York, with embarked 24th MEU, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval training as the WSP ARG-24th MEU team under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). CSG 4 and EOTG work together to deliver with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8339414
    VIRIN: 240413-M-CQ925-1363
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.45 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    USS New York Sailors Conduct Crane Ops
    USS New York Sailors Conduct Crane Ops
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    USS New York Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York
    Marines and Sailors Conduct Night Flight Ops Aboard USS New York

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    CH-53E
    DLQ
    24MEU
    MV-22
    WSPARG-24thMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT