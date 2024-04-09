240413-N-CD453-1060 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Yeoman Seaman Jaheim Gallimore, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, enters main engine room one during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, April 13. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
This work, Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training Aboard USS Dewey [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
