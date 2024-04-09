Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training Aboard USS Dewey

240413-N-CD453-1050 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kieffer Lietsch, from Burlington, Iowa, prepares to enter main engine room one during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, April 13. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN