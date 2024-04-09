EAST CHINA SEA (April 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Victor Gonzalez, from Lemoore, Calif., speaks into a phone during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 12, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8339220 VIRIN: 240412-N-BR246-2089 Resolution: 4402x2935 Size: 746.25 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Forklift Operator [Image 3 of 3], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.