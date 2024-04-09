Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Forklift Operator [Image 3 of 3]

    TR Forklift Operator

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    EAST CHINA SEA (April 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Victor Gonzalez, from Lemoore, Calif., speaks into a phone during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 12, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    This work, TR Forklift Operator [Image 3 of 3], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

