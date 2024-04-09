USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

240411-N-CD453-1215 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Eloisa Gregorio, from Manila, Philippines, tests a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry-cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) while conducting operations in the North Pacific, April 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

